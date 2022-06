Cookies help us deliver our Services. By using our Services, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Rahul Kohli Talks Next Exit, Ghostbusters, And Star Wars - Exclusive Interview

In Mali Elfman's genre-bending new film "Next Exit," which recently premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival and is currently seeking distribution, science has proven the existence of ghosts. To further research this phenomenon, the Life Beyond study is recruiting volunteers to be killed and become ghosts. This serves as the setup for a road trip romantic comedy about two prospective volunteers for the study, Rose (Katie Parker) and Teddy (Rahul Kohli), who travel across the country together on a journey to die while forming a connection that reignites their will to live.

"Next Exit" joins a growing list of horror and horror-adjacent credits for Rahul Kohli, who has previously played Dr. Ravi Chakrabarti in "iZombie," Owen Sharma in "The Haunting of Bly Manor," and Sheriff Hassan in "Midnight Mass." Looper spoke with Kohli about how his work with Mike Flanagan led to the starring role in "Next Exit," his upcoming work in "The Fall of the House of Usher" and "Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed," and who he'd actually want to play in the "Star Wars" universe (it's not Ezra Bridger!).

If you or anyone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline​ at​ 1-800-273-TALK (8255)​.