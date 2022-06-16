Rahul Kohli Talks Next Exit, Ghostbusters, And Star Wars - Exclusive Interview

You are a very big "Star Wars" fan, and there have been stories of you campaigning to play Ezra Bridger from "Star Wars Rebels" in live-action. Have there been any calls from LucasFilm or anything?

I don't think I campaigned. There was a leaked story a couple of years ago that Disney or LucasFilm were looking for South Asian actors in their thirties to portray Ezra. I tweeted it with [the looking eyes emoji]. Then, while I was filming "Midnight Mass," I was watching an episode of "Rebels" for fun. I was heading to the gym, and I tweeted that I was getting in "Lothal orphan shape" as a joke. Then people thought that I was coming out as Ezra. Then there was fan art, which was very flattering, and that's been the extent of my "campaign."

I have no interest in playing the character. It was just a bit of fun that got carried away because "The Mandalorian" was out. People would probably assume that I was going to appear in that particular season and that's pretty much it. I don't campaign for roles. It's flattering, but ...

If you were cast in a "Star Wars" film or TV series, is there any particular character or type of character you would want to play?

The characters that I would love to see on screen were the [Star Wars Expanded Universe] characters that are now legacy characters. Dash Rendar and Kyle Katarn were two characters I was very fond of as a kid. I'd love to see them be brought back into the new "Star Wars" canon. If I'm not working on a Mike Flanagan show and Disney is okay with my social media presence and tweets, then I'd love to play one of those two.

The other day you were tweeting that you had never seen "The Princess Bride." Have you watched it yet?

No, I haven't. I will eventually because I'm about to work with Mandy Patinkin on a new show. At that point, I probably should.

What's the show you're doing with Mandy?

It's called "Career Opportunities in Murder and Mayhem." We made a pilot and it was green-lit. It's for Hulu, and we begin production next month.

"Next Exit" premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival. Release plans have yet to be announced.

This interview has been edited for clarity.

