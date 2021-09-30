The Shocking Sacrifice Rahul Kohli Made For His Role In Midnight Mass

If Mike Flanagan's directing career proves anything, it's that he's a true modern horror master whose work provides more than just simple jumpscares — although there's plenty of those too. He's helmed some incredible movies for the big screen like "Oculus" and "Doctor Sleep," which is a terrific sequel to Stephen King's "The Shining." But he also manages to scare audiences on Netflix too, with "The Haunting of Hill House" series and its follow-up, "The Haunting of Bly Manor." He's now returned with a new project, which is completely separate to the "Haunting" shows: "Midnight Mass."

It follows what happens to the community of Crockett Island when a new priest arrives at the same time as an ex-convict. Spoilers, things get very weird in the best way possible. One of the residents on Crockett Island is Sheriff Hassan (Rahul Kohli), who isn't favored kindly by the Christian island due to being Muslim. "The Haunting of Bly Manor" fans will recognize Kohli, because the British star played Owen in the series. Working with Flanagan on the 2020 show is how Kohli landed the role in "Midnight Mass" — and the star truly excels in the role.

Rahul Kohli recently opened up about the unhealthy way he prepared for "Midnight Mass" and how it backfired on him.