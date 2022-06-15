Obi-Wan Kenobi Part V Delivered The Anakin Scene Fans Have Been Waiting For

As the "Obi-Wan Kenobi" series gets closer to the end, Ewan McGregor's titular Jedi is finally starting to return to being the heroic figure that he was during the prequel era of the franchise. His mission to save young Leia Organa (Vivien Lyra Blair) helps him reconnect with the Force while he deals with his internal guilt over what he did to Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen) at the end of "Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith." Fans have already seen how the fiery events on Mustafar have changed Anakini into the hulking Sith Lord, Darth Vader — and at this point in Vader's journey, he's desperate to get his revenge on his former master.

The ending of Part III shows just how brutal Vader can be, as he casually murders several civilians on Mapuzo before dragging Kenobi through a raging inferno — much like the one he endured. It's fascinating to see how "Obi-Wan Kenobi" is fleshing out Vader's arc, and Hayden Christensen recently revealed he's open to spin-offs after the series has wrapped things up.

The stage has been set for that all-important rematch between Vader and Kenobi now that the Jedi has got a grip on the Force again after all these years. Remember, in Part III he's reluctant to fight his former-padawan — he barely even defends himself — so their next duel should be something special.

But before we get there, "Obi-Wan Kenobi" Part V delivered the Anakin scene that fans have been waiting for.