The Ending Of Obi-Wan Kenobi Part III Explained

Earlier in the episode, Leia asked Obi-Wan what it felt like to use the force. "Have you ever been afraid of the dark?" Obi-Wan responded. "How does it feel when you turn on the light?" Obi-Wan compares the feeling of the force to the safety of the light when you're surrounded by darkness -– and this metaphor is put to great effect as Obi-Wan finds himself in a pitch-black desert, being chased by the malevolent Darth Vader. As we watch the normally well-composed Obi-Wan stumble through the darkness, constantly looking over his shoulder, it becomes clear that he is absolutely terrified of what his former padawan has become. When the Sith lord calls out "You cannot run, Obi-Wan," the Jedi ignites his lightsaber for the first time in the series –- purely out of fear. Mirroring his earlier metaphor about the force, Obi-Wan uses his lightsaber as a light in the dark, searching the night for danger and spinning around wildly as he tries to get a good look at his foe.

When Vader does eventually emerge from the darkness, Obi-Wan confronts him, saying "What have you become?" to which Vader responds, "I am what you made me." Throughout the series Obi-Wan has been shown to feel immense guilt over what happened to Anakin, and blames himself for his padawan's descent into the dark side of the force. This exchange begs the question — does he fear to face Darth Vader because of the Sith's power? Or because he is a reminder of Obi-Wan's own failures? The answer, perhaps, is a bit of both, since the ensuing duel between Obi-Wan and Vader showcases just how powerful the Sith lord has become since their last encounter.