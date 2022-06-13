Hayden Christensen Has A Strong Opinion About A Potential Anakin Spin-Off

Life is good for the "Star Wars" franchise right now. "Obi-Wan Kenobi" on Disney+ has been a major success for the streaming platform. According to Nielsen, the "Star Wars" spinoff gave the streaming service its largest original premiere to date, having accumulated over one billion viewing minutes as of this writing. While the franchise's future is in Disney's hands, those numbers have undoubtedly inspired the studio's head honchos to return to the galaxy far, far away for years to come.

"Obi-Wan Kenobi" sees Ewan McGregor reprise his iconic role as the titular Jedi for the first time since his brief cameo in "Star Wars: The Force Awakens." However, he isn't the only actor to return to the "Star Wars" franchise courtesy of the Disney+ series. Hayden Christensen is back as Anakin Skywalker, aka Darth Vader, marking the first time that he's played the villain since 2019's "Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker" (unless you count the archival audio from 2020's "Star Wars: The Clone Wars").

In short, Christensen has finally returned to the "Star Wars" saga in a meaningful way. But is he willing to stick around after "Obi-Wan Kenobi" ends?