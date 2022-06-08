The Book Of Boba Fett Fans Expected This Obi-Wan Kenobi Part IV Scene To Go Down Differently
Part IV of "Obi-Wan Kenobi" is officially here, and with it comes some of that classic "Star Wars" nostalgia fans know and love. However, there's a major moment from the episode that viewers of "The Book of Boba Fett" and other die-hards thought would go down way differently, based on other recent "Star Wars" content.
Part IV sees Ewan McGregor's titular Jedi hero recovering from his Part III lightsaber battle with Darth Vader (Hayden Christensen) before eventually hatching a rescue plan to save young Princess Leia (Vivien Lyra Blair) from Third Sister Reva (Moses Ingram), who is interrogating her inside Fortress Inquisitorius on the moon Nur. Working with Imperial officer Tala Durith, a spy, Obi-Wan is able to infiltrate the heavily-guarded base by swimming underneath and entering a small hatch that Tala opens while under the guise of a visiting officer. Once inside, Tala guides Obi-Wan to where Leia is being held before eventually being ousted by Reva. A few skirmishes go down between Obi-Wan and some Stormtroopers before he, Leia, and Tala are all able to escape.
Wondering what scene it was that "Book of Boba Fett" fans thought would go down differently? Well, it comes courtesy of George Lucas' most useful "Star Wars" invention — the bacta tank.
Fans expected an Obi-Wan flashback during bacta scene
Throughout "The Book of Boba Fett," viewers are treated to numerous flashback scenes involving Temuera Morrison's iconic bounty hunter and his legendary past, which come while the character his healing inside of a bacta tank. So naturally, when it came time for Obi-Wan to soak up some of the gelatinous stuff in Part IV of "Obi-Wan Kenobi," many fans though they'd be getting a similar situation. But that wasn't the case.
"Book of Boba Fett trained me to think we were getting a Clone Wars flashback while Obi-Wan was in the Bacta," wrote Redditor u/CaseDogNiceGuy in a Part IV discussion thread, sparking nearly 2K upvotes.
"Same," said u/_Comic_, "when the screen didn't start turning a weird green shade, it felt wrong."
Instead of getting a full-blown flashback like many viewers expected, Obi-Wan was simply stricken with Force visions and the haunting voice of Darth Vader from their duel in Part III, which he replayed over in his head before escaping the bacta tank. Many fans, such as Redditor u/The_Celtic_Chemist, felt the scene was a missed opportunity by Disney to use Hayden Christensen in his Anakin form, though some feel that moment can still come later in the series. Other viewers, though, think there could still be flashbacks to come, such as u/FrenchesOP, who wrote: "Next episode will be the flashbacks in bacta, followed by a qui-gon chat before the big rematch.
"Obi-Wan Kenobi" has one episode left before its big finale, which is set to be released on June 22.