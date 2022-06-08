The Book Of Boba Fett Fans Expected This Obi-Wan Kenobi Part IV Scene To Go Down Differently

Throughout "The Book of Boba Fett," viewers are treated to numerous flashback scenes involving Temuera Morrison's iconic bounty hunter and his legendary past, which come while the character his healing inside of a bacta tank. So naturally, when it came time for Obi-Wan to soak up some of the gelatinous stuff in Part IV of "Obi-Wan Kenobi," many fans though they'd be getting a similar situation. But that wasn't the case.

"Book of Boba Fett trained me to think we were getting a Clone Wars flashback while Obi-Wan was in the Bacta," wrote Redditor u/CaseDogNiceGuy in a Part IV discussion thread, sparking nearly 2K upvotes.

"Same," said u/_Comic_, "when the screen didn't start turning a weird green shade, it felt wrong."

Instead of getting a full-blown flashback like many viewers expected, Obi-Wan was simply stricken with Force visions and the haunting voice of Darth Vader from their duel in Part III, which he replayed over in his head before escaping the bacta tank. Many fans, such as Redditor u/The_Celtic_Chemist, felt the scene was a missed opportunity by Disney to use Hayden Christensen in his Anakin form, though some feel that moment can still come later in the series. Other viewers, though, think there could still be flashbacks to come, such as u/FrenchesOP, who wrote: "Next episode will be the flashbacks in bacta, followed by a qui-gon chat before the big rematch.

"Obi-Wan Kenobi" has one episode left before its big finale, which is set to be released on June 22.