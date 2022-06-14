Writer Sana Amanat Dishes On The Conversation She Had With Brie Larson About Ms. Marvel - Exclusive

For the "Ms. Marvel" creators, it is imperative that Kamala remains her own person with her own background, culture, and motivations without making everything about her love for Captain Marvel — which is an all-too-common issue in Hollywood.

"Seeing Carol as an important part of Kamala's life is very, very important to the show," Sana Amanat explained. "We wanted to make sure that it was less about white worship, if you will, and more about this understanding that there are people in the world out there who are doing great and big things, and what happens when you measure yourself against them and they don't look like you — and what that says about your sense of self."

On that note, the Captain Marvel homage was more about the hope and inspiration she offers than the hero herself. "That was incredibly important to us. It was less about Carol herself and more about what Carol represents. That's why it was really fun when they finally met in the comics," Amanat added.

