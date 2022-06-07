Directors Adil El Arbi And Bilall Fallah Talk Ms. Marvel Inspirations, The '90s, And The MCU Fandom - Exclusive Interview

If you could bring Captain Marvel herself into the show, how do you think she could fit into the story? Do you know if Brie Larson and Samuel L. Jackson have seen any of the episodes and what their reaction to them might have been?

Adil El Arbi: We don't know if they saw it yet. We don't know exactly what's going to happen in "The Marvels," but we know that Brie Larson is in it and Iman Vellani as well. But if Brie Larson would come up or Captain Marvel would be in our show all of a sudden, she would be like this big sister — this mentor to her. That would be a little bit like Iron Man with Peter Parker, with Spider-Man. That would be the dynamic or the vibe.

Kamala is probably the biggest Captain Marvel fan out there, both real and fictional. There are some great homages to the "Captain Marvel" movie and the '90s as a whole. Which of these aspects did you most have fun including, and what was most important to you in honoring that legacy that you've woven into the show?

Bilall Fallah: We wanted to say true to the character, and through the comic book and in the comic book, you have Kamala Khan, who's a big fan of Captain Marvel. We used a lot of the aspects that were in the comic book in the show. For me, the favorite piece is in AvengersCon when she's coming there, and she sees that statue flying: Captain Marvel. That felt like magic for me too, when I saw that.

El Arbi: When it's in terms of the '90s, for us, that [means] John Hughes, his movies, "Ferris Bueller's Day Off," and the TV shows. We are from Belgium, so American high school is very exotic to us. It's very special and weird — you look at "Parker Lewis Can't Lose," "Saved by the Bell," "Boy Meets World," and countless other high school comedies that we saw. We were like, "Okay, if one day we get the chance to do that, it's going to be this '90s American high school vibe." That's what we tried to convey in the show.