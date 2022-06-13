The Sandman Spin-Off Fans Already Want To See

Comic book fans live in a golden age of adaptations, where heroes and villains from numerous different publishers and universes are getting their time in the live action spotlight. The rise of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the DC Extended Universe, and Image Comics adaptations like "The Walking Dead" has meant that a countless number of characters have been given the big screen treatment in ways that were unimaginable even 20 years ago.

Still, there's one seminal comic book that has yet to be adapted, and that's Neil Gaiman's classic Vertigo title, "The Sandman."

That's about to change, thanks to an upcoming Netflix series shepherded by Gaiman himself. Until now, though, Morpheus and his Endless siblings have had a difficult journey to the screen, with a number of failed attempts to translate the otherworldly story into live action. One of the most talked about failed cinematic projects would've starred "500 Days of Summer" and "Inception" star Joseph Gordon-Levitt as Morpheus, although he left the movie back in 2016, citing differences with New Line Cinema (via Comic Book Resources). Thankfully, Gaiman and Warner Bros. later signed a deal with Netflix to work on a faithful TV series adaptation of "The Sandman," and now, fans are understandably excited after seeing the first trailer, which faithfully portrays the cosmic visuals and dark atmosphere of the comic. "The Sandman" stars British actor Tom Sturridge as Morpheus, as well as Gwendoline Christie as Lucifer, and Boyd Holbrook as the terrifying Corinthian.

Even before the series has released, though, fans have already been vocal about a potential "The Sandman" spin-off they also want to see ... and it's a bit reminiscent of a show that already came out.