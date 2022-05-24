The Real Reason Tom Ellis Isn't Reprising Lucifer For Netflix's Sandman Series

"Lucifer" had something of the unusual run when it comes to television shows. The series, which is based on the character from "The Sandman" comics created by Neil Gaiman, Sam Kieth, and Mike Dringenberg, aired for three seasons on Fox before being surprisingly canceled. After a big fan campaign, premium streaming network Netflix picked "Lucifer" (via TV Line) up for an additional three seasons, and it finished up in late 2021. The series proved to be a big success for Netflix, and the final season garnered an incredible 1.5 million viewing minutes during its first week on the service (per IndieWire).

Either way, the show's popularity obviously led to questions over whether or not series star Tom Ellis would reprise his role in the upcoming Netflix adaptation of "The Sandman." However, in early 2021, "Game of Thrones" star Gwendoline Christie was unexpectedly cast in the role of Lucifer instead (per Deadline). This, of course, has not stopped fans from wondering exactly why Ellis was not brought back for "The Sandman." Now, thanks to someone very close to the property, fans finally have a definitive answer.