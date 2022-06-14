Unhuman Director Marcus Dunstan Reveals The Nod To Rom-Coms In His Horror Film - Exclusive

"Unhuman" includes plenty of bloody action and nail-biting setups, but Dunstan didn't want the start of the movie to hint at the horror to come. Instead, he decided to make the opening minutes of his film reminiscent of rom-coms and teen comedies, with scenes including a minor accident that leads to adorable flirting, a car of popular kids jeering as they hurl a drink at a less popular boy, and two characters laughing while talking about the classmates they're crushing on. Dunstan included these moments because, at heart, "Unhuman" is a story about the consequences of bullying, and beginning the film with romance and comedy enabled Dunstan to subtly point to the way many beloved comedies about the teen years glorify bullying and other bad behavior. Meanwhile, the rest of his movie tips its hat to the way many horror movies punish bullies' terrible behavior.

"I wanted to give that 15 minutes or so of ... remember those seminal romantic comedies and teenage comedies that are now being re-reviewed for, in some cases, having some absolutely appalling morals stuck in there?" Dunstan explained. "Remember the movies that were considered appalling that actually had the scared straight program modus operandi, like 'Friday the 13th'? Hey, if you're a jerk, you're dead. If you do drugs, you're dead. If you cheat on someone, you're dead. The romantic comedies and the teen movies were like, 'Guess what? Let's get trashed and harass the geek.' I wanted to take that, use all of it, use every aspect of it."

As a result, viewers may find the high school bullies that populate "Unhuman" every bit as horrifying as its villains.

"Unhuman" is currently available on digital platforms.