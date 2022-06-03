Marcus Dunstan Talks Mining The Horrors Of High School For Unhuman - Exclusive Interview

The zombie genre has been especially popular in the past few years with "The Walking Dead" and "Army of the Dead." What did you want to add to it with "Unhuman"?

We wanted to add a human. To take advantage of the title, we wanted to add this human part to the unhuman experience — in this case, the zombies are a bit of a reflection of emotions run amuck, too. There's a cunning, there's a wickedness, they're mean. They are looking to almost tear away confidence, appearance, all the pillars of high school that are lined up that we're supposed to be striving for. "Does he or she, or they, like me? Am I going to be accepted? Am I going to be exalted? Is this my day of victory? Is this my day of defeat?" All those intense feelings that are within us always somewhere closer to boil than simmer get to be thrown into this stew. Once that catalyst comes in, the irrational angry force, there's the storm.

That's what I wanted to do. What I loved about "The Living Dead" movies [is that the zombies are] not just opponents, they're not just mass. They are a reflection of something. They are a soil with which the theme grows. We wanted to also tackle bullying and the ultimate irrational force bully is out there. And it's spreading, like bullying can spread if you do nothing. Within all these people, they got to find the hero, they have to acknowledge their potential to be a victim, and if they respect each other, come together, maybe they have a chance to put this down for good. Maybe, but you know, high school. [Laughs]

What did you want to say about the high school experience and the consequences of bullying with the film?

Ultimately, I wanted to put my arms around the experience and leave things that haunted me there. I asked that of every cast member and crew as well, like, "If something comes to mind, let's say we scratch the surface of a moment. Please share it. Let's put it in." And by God we did. It could be someone working with lights, camera, or whatnot. There was this, "Let's use this opportunity to be a bit of a time machine. Does something still hurt? Does something still haunt you? Let's face it and leave it there." By doing so, maybe we're going to help somebody get through a vulnerable, harrowing moment in their formation.