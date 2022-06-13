Bruce Campbell Reacts To Love For Pizza Poppa In Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness - Exclusive

"Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" is unique for an MCU film in that it blends Raimi's superhero storytelling sensibilities with the sort of creative horror filmmaking that's most reminiscent of the director's iconic horror comedy "Evil Dead II." As such, "The Multiverse of the Madness" is populated with the sort of otherworldly demons you'd find in the "Evil Dead" universe, but perhaps more importantly, it includes a healthy dose of madcap, Three Stooges-inspired humor.

Oftentimes, that means Campbell is the recipient of the physical punishment his director friend dishes out. So, for "Evil Dead II," Raimi had Campbell's legendary character Ash Williams relentlessly punch himself out after his right hand becomes possessed by a demonic force. There's a bit of possession going on in "The Multiverse of Madness," too, as Dr. Strange casts a spell on Pizza Poppa to continually punch himself in the face as payback for his obnoxious behavior.

In an exclusive email interview with Looper, Campbell said that he knows he can't escape a Raimi role without taking his share of good-natured torture from the director, and added, "He knows what matters." Still, as one of Raimi's oldest friends, Campbell knows such slapstick scenes mean a lot to their fan base — which is important to the revered showbiz duo.

"Look, fans always like little zingers like that," Campbell said. "Sam and I have had a long history, and fans seem to appreciate that. Fans are cool like that."