Why Dana DeLorenzo Considers Evil Dead: The Game A Bonus Episode Of Ash Vs. Evil Dead - Exclusive

Fans, naturally, hoped the series would find a new home after the series was cancelled in 2018, but to no avail. However, excitement began to brew again with the announcement of "Evil Dead: The Game." And while the game has several familiar elements of the series in new scenarios, DeLorenzo said it shouldn't be viewed as stand-in a fourth season.

"Consider it a bonus hour-long episode, maybe," DeLorenzo observed. "Why I say that is it's not necessarily a continuation, like a Season 4 would've been, but it has everything from not just 'Ash vs Evil Dead' the series, but [also] from the first three movies of the franchise that any fan at any point of the franchise will love."

As how the game specifically relates to Kelly, DeLorenzo said she was grateful the game's producers were open to her suggestions. "I don't know what they've used and what they didn't, but I got to say things like, 'Hey, this never came to fruition [in the series], but this would be a fun little thing for Kelly that the fans might like if you want to throw this in,' or things like, 'Hey, she needs a meat [tenderizer].' I definitely put that suggestion in, and they might have done it already when they were doing the game — I'm sure they did their research — but it felt good to have them be open to collaboration, and for a character that I love with all my heart."

DeLorenzo said she had such a great time recording that she didn't want it to end.

"I was like, 'Don't we have some more to record?' They're like, 'Dana, no. The union says no, we're done now. It's been ... We're done!' I was like, 'Just don't tell anybody! Let me riff. Let me keep on,'" DeLorenzo said, laughing. "That means I love something if I don't want to leave."

"Evil Dead: The Game" is now available in stores and online.