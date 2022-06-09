How Ewan McGregor's Daughter Got A Surprise Cameo In Obi-Wan Kenobi

The Disney+ series "Obi-Wan Kenobi" has been a perfect opportunity for both fans and Ewan McGregor to fall back in love with the titular Jedi Master. But what if we told you that Ewan wasn't the only McGregor getting to usher the popular "Star Wars" character into the future?

Back during Part II of the new series, viewers were actually treated to a surprise cameo from the actor's very own daughter, Esther Rose, during a scene on the planet Daiyu. The 20-year-old played a local spice dealer named Tetha Grig, who interacts with Obi-Wan (via IMDb). "You want some spice, old man?" Tetha asks. "How about some information," Obi-Wan answers back, as he searches for young Princess Leia (Vivien Lyra Blair) on Daiyu under the guise of a worried father. "I'm looking for my daughter," he fittingly adds. The exchange is short but has lasting implications on Obi-Wan and the story as a whole, with him later using some of the spice that Tetha gave him to help evade a group of bad guys.

When most fans find out about the Esther Rose cameo in Part II, many immediately think that her uber-famous dad was the one who ultimately got her the role, as noted by McGregor in a recent appearance on "The Late Late Show with James Corden." But that actually wasn't the case at all...