How Ewan McGregor's Daughter Got A Surprise Cameo In Obi-Wan Kenobi
The Disney+ series "Obi-Wan Kenobi" has been a perfect opportunity for both fans and Ewan McGregor to fall back in love with the titular Jedi Master. But what if we told you that Ewan wasn't the only McGregor getting to usher the popular "Star Wars" character into the future?
Back during Part II of the new series, viewers were actually treated to a surprise cameo from the actor's very own daughter, Esther Rose, during a scene on the planet Daiyu. The 20-year-old played a local spice dealer named Tetha Grig, who interacts with Obi-Wan (via IMDb). "You want some spice, old man?" Tetha asks. "How about some information," Obi-Wan answers back, as he searches for young Princess Leia (Vivien Lyra Blair) on Daiyu under the guise of a worried father. "I'm looking for my daughter," he fittingly adds. The exchange is short but has lasting implications on Obi-Wan and the story as a whole, with him later using some of the spice that Tetha gave him to help evade a group of bad guys.
When most fans find out about the Esther Rose cameo in Part II, many immediately think that her uber-famous dad was the one who ultimately got her the role, as noted by McGregor in a recent appearance on "The Late Late Show with James Corden." But that actually wasn't the case at all...
Ewan McGregor's daughter auditioned for Obi-Wan role
According to Ewan McGregor, his daughter Esther Rose never once asked him to help pull some strings with Disney or "Obi-Wan Kenobi" showrunner Deborah Chow in order to get her on-board. "I'm sure everybody thinks she got the job because of me, but really she didn't," he told James Corden during his "Late Late Show" appearance. "She auditioned for the role." In fact, McGregor didn't even know about Esther's interest in appearing until Chow herself had seen the audition and informed him.
"[Chow] said to me, 'I found this great girl but she turns out to be your daughter. Are you happy with that?'" McGregor remembered her telling him. "I said that would be amazing." The former "Fargo" star went on to tell Corden that he was completely blown away by Esther's acting ability and drive. "She was just brilliant," McGregor said. "You don't really know with your kids until that moment when I was acting with her and it felt really normal and natural."
Some of Esther's other work in Hollywood, so far, includes roles in the YouTube comedy series "Resting Pitch Face" and the short films "Violet" and "The Palisades," which also stars 20-year-old celebrity kid Kaia Gerber, who is the daughter of supermodel Cindy Crawford.