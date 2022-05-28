The Heartbreaking Reason Obi-Wan Kenobi Comes With A Warning

The following article includes discussion of gun violence involving minors

The "Star Wars" universe takes place in a galaxy far, far away, but the franchise is still very much affected by this world. A brand new television show set within the world of the enduring franchise debuted on Disney+ earlier this week. It's arguably one of the most exciting projects from Lucasfilm in recent years. Fan-favorite Ewan McGregor is back as Obi-Wan Kenobi in a Western-style quest that will, as trailers for the show have teased, eventually force him to cross paths with Darth Vader (née Anakin Skywalker, played by Hayden Christensen). The first two chapters of the six-episode series debuted on May 27, and it will conclude its run on June 22.

There are plenty of exciting details to talk about when it comes to "Obi-Wan Kenobi." Besides McGregor's return, there's also the promise of Christensen evolving his Anakin Skywalker from the prequels "Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones" and "Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith" into the Darth Vader the end of the latter movie promised us in some of its final moments. Then there are lovably weird details like the Red Hot Chili Peppers' guitarist Flea popping up in a role, and exciting introductions, like the appearance of actress Vivien Lyra Blair as a 10-year-old Leia.

One new detail to the show, however, is not so exciting as it is a direct result of very real events that occurred just a few days before the show's premiere.