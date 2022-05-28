The Heartbreaking Reason Obi-Wan Kenobi Comes With A Warning
The following article includes discussion of gun violence involving minors
The "Star Wars" universe takes place in a galaxy far, far away, but the franchise is still very much affected by this world. A brand new television show set within the world of the enduring franchise debuted on Disney+ earlier this week. It's arguably one of the most exciting projects from Lucasfilm in recent years. Fan-favorite Ewan McGregor is back as Obi-Wan Kenobi in a Western-style quest that will, as trailers for the show have teased, eventually force him to cross paths with Darth Vader (née Anakin Skywalker, played by Hayden Christensen). The first two chapters of the six-episode series debuted on May 27, and it will conclude its run on June 22.
There are plenty of exciting details to talk about when it comes to "Obi-Wan Kenobi." Besides McGregor's return, there's also the promise of Christensen evolving his Anakin Skywalker from the prequels "Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones" and "Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith" into the Darth Vader the end of the latter movie promised us in some of its final moments. Then there are lovably weird details like the Red Hot Chili Peppers' guitarist Flea popping up in a role, and exciting introductions, like the appearance of actress Vivien Lyra Blair as a 10-year-old Leia.
One new detail to the show, however, is not so exciting as it is a direct result of very real events that occurred just a few days before the show's premiere.
Obi-Wan Kenobi has an added content warning following recent tragic events
On Friday, The Hollywood Reporter shared that Disney+ has added a warning to the "Details" area of "Obi-Wan Kenobi" that reads: "Although this fictional series is a continuation of the story from 'Star Wars' movies filmed many years ago, some scenes may be upsetting to viewers in light of the recent tragic events." The streamer goes on to warn that the series contains instances of violence involving children. The note was added in the wake of the May 24 school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, that left more than 20 dead, most being young students (per CNN).
It should be noted that this timely warning does not appear on the screen before the show plays, and the note is not included for all Disney+ subscribers (via The Hollywood Reporter). The warning was updated later to simply read: "There are certain scenes in this fictional series some viewers may find upsetting" (per Deadline). At the time of writing, it is unclear why the warning was only included in certain spots, was not available to see for all viewers, and was later updated.
The warning could be alluding to future episodes, but in the first two episodes, there is a scene involving young Jedi trainees being shot at by Stormtroopers during the carrying out of Order 66, an order which branded Jedi as traitors. No children appear to be shot in the scene by blasters, but the debut of the series so close to the tragic event has prompted Disney to at least warn viewers that such a scene could be more intense and difficult to watch in light of those recent events.