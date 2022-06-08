Deborah Chow Discusses The Collaboration She Had With Ewan McGregor And Hayden Christensen On Obi-Wan Kenobi - Exclusive

Fans were delighted to see Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen reprise their "Star Wars" mantles in "Obi-Wan Kenobi." It's been nearly 20 years since Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker duked it out on Mustafar in "Revenge of the Sith." While fans got an extra dose of everyone's favorite Jedi duo in "The Clone Wars," many have been waiting for Christensen and McGregor to fill in the blanks between "Revenge of the Sith" and "New Hope."

However, the new series director and executive producer Deborah Chow had her work cut out for her after the harsh feedback some fans hurled toward the prequels in the years prior. However, it seems enough time has passed that fans couldn't wait to head back to the sands of Tatooine and catch up with the once-brothers turned sworn enemies.

Chow spoke to Looper during an exclusive interview where she discussed what it was like working with Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen in "Obi-Wan Kenobi" — and the collaboration that followed. She also chronicled the aspects of the original two trilogies that she wanted to include in the series. Additionally, Chow even revealed whether or not George Lucas was involved in the making of "Obi-Wan Kenobi."