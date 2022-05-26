Deborah Chow Talks Obi-Wan Kenobi Inspirations, The Skywalker Legacy, And The Series' Stars - Exclusive Interview

It's been almost 20 years since Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen played Obi-Wan Kenobi and Darth Vader in "Revenge of the Sith." What was that experience like for them, getting back into their characters? Did it take a bit to reacquaint themselves, or did it just come naturally?

No, bringing back Ewan and Hayden, for me, Ewan was part of the show right from the get-go, and he was very creatively involved in the development. I remember the very first time we did a camera test, and he came on in his costume and came onto [the] set in character, and it felt like he slipped back into that so easily. We were all like, "Jesus, it's Obi-Wan Kenobi," right away.

They both slipped into the character very easily, but part of it is also, not only did they play these roles in the prequels, but they've also lived with these roles in the public eye, and it's been part of their lives for so long, that I don't know that it fully went away for them.

What was it like working with them and being part of the journey for them to reprise these beloved roles?

It was pretty incredible, and honestly, I don't know how many directors get to actually say, "I directed Darth Vader," you know what I mean? It's a pretty special thing to get to work with these legacy characters. One thing I was very grateful for — with both Ewan and Hayden — it's obvious they know these rules so incredibly well, but they were so open and so collaborative [in] working with me. For all of us, one of the most interesting things is that we were doing the characters, but we were doing the characters at a different point in their lives.