Ewan McGregor Revealed His Favorite Star Wars Movie And It Makes A Ton Of Sense

The popularity of "Star Wars" has endured multiple generations. The franchise, the brainchild of indie director George Lucas, first kicked off in 1977 with "A New Hope," which many, including the director, believed would be a flop (via Insider). As fate would have it, the scrappy science fiction picture would go on to gross over $700 million worldwide (via Box Office Mojo) and kickstart a multi-billion dollar franchise that is still loved to this day.

Seeing as the franchise started in the late '70s and has received a dozen theatrical entries and innumerable television shows, it's expected that each respective generation has its own favorites for a variety of reasons. Obi-Wan Kenobi actor Ewan McGregor has relayed numerous times that the maligned prequels trilogy holds considerable weight for the generation that grew up watching "The Phantom Menace" and its two direct sequels (via Entertainment Weekly).

Beyond loving what you grew up watching, some adore the original "Star Wars" films for their inventiveness and timeless storytelling, while others prefer the prequels for the spectacle and choreographed action sequences. It's always interesting to find out what someone's favorite "Star Wars" film and era is, as it can say a lot about their personality.

During a press event for "Obi-Wan Kenobi," a limited series that details the Jedi master's happenings between "Revenge of the Sith" and "A New Hope," McGregor revealed his favorite "Star Wars" movie and it's exactly what you would expect.