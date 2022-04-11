Revenge Of The Sith's Baby Luke And Leia Actor Aidan Barton Talks Star Wars And Mark Hamill - Exclusive Interview

If the name Aidan Barton sounds familiar, you might have seen Mark Hamill's Tweet about the baby who played Luke and Leia in the third "Star Wars" prequel, "Revenge of the Sith." However, as Hamill later noted, fun facts sometimes go wrong, and the photos Hamill shared were of the wrong Aidan Barton. Luke and Leia's baby visage actually belongs to the son of "Revenge of the Sith" film editor, Roger Barton.

These days, Barton is a 17-year-old senior in high school preparing for college at Boulder. Barton has long since left his acting days behind, and he's far more interested in being behind a camera than in front of one. Although he's not particularly drawn to the prospect of a future acting career, Barton wouldn't say no to appearing in the "Star Wars" universe in the future to make things come full circle. However, "Revenge of the Sith" wasn't Barton's only acting gig. In 2017, he was an extra on his father's film, "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales."

It's not just Barton and his dad who have connections with Luke and Leia, however. The family happened to adopt the very same dog whose likeness was used for the 2021 movie "Clifford the Big Red Dog" in the film. The family named the pup Leia as a fun homage to Barton's "Star Wars" past.

Looper exclusively spoke to Aidan Barton for his first ever interview, where the former actor dished on "Star Wars," playing both Luke and Leia as a baby, and he even revealed how he ended up in "Revenge of the Sith." Barton also cleared up the details on that infamous Mark Hamill Tweet and discussed how he got to hang out with Johnny Depp during a "Pirates of the Caribbean" screening.