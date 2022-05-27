Ms. Marvel's Iman Vellani Reveals The Weirdest Part About Being A Superhero
Being a superhero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is a tough job, but someone's got to do it. In the case of the upcoming series "Ms. Marvel," that task has fallen fresh to the franchise star, Iman Vellani, who, if initial reactions for her debut appearance in the MCU are anything to go by, is set to nail a superhero landing no problem. Ms. Marvel, aka Kamala Khan, is the first Muslim superhero in the Marvel universe to get their own comic book and broke new ground with her shape-shifting capabilities on the road to finding her identity.
Of course, taking on such an important mantle is a task many would struggle with, but Vellani has revealed that she's managing other than a few issues. The only major gripe she has with donning the iconic lightning bolt is with one she never really anticipated — seeing herself in superhero action.
Vellani didn't anticipate or like watching herself on-screen
Given that "Ms. Marvel" marks Iman Vellani's first-ever acting credit, she's relatively new to learning the ins and outs that come with stepping into a TV (and movie) character, particularly one that's a superhero. Taking on the bad guys and saving the day requires paying a fair bit of attention, which is something that Vellani didn't anticipate. Speaking at the Toronto International Film Festival, the Ms. Marvel-in-the-making said, "It's weird. It's really weird. Watching yourself is, like, the most cursed thing ever. Like, I don't know what I look like, and I realize that now. Like, you know what you look like, but you don't."
After this brand-new insight, the actor made it clear that there is one issue above all that she still quite hasn't come to grips with, adding, "Like, you don't know what you look like when you eat, when you're happy, when you're sad, or when you run — running is the worst, in my opinion. Yeah, it's terrifying, but in a fun way." Hopefully, it's something the star-in-the-making will get used to as Ms. Marvel progresses, beginning with her debut on Disney+ on June 8.