The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power's Celebrimbor Explained

"The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" is juggling a massive cast made up of 23 main characters (via The Mary Sue). This crowd includes a mixture of well-known canon names and many entirely new faces.

One of the names that comes directly out of Tolkien's writings is Celebrimbor. While it's been known from early on that Celebrimbor would be played by Charles Edwards, there was no sign of this famous, tragic Elf in any of the promotional material — no sign, that is, until Empire Magazine released an exclusive image of Celebrimbor.

The actual picture doesn't reveal much apart from a stern-looking Elven lord gazing off into the distance as he stands in what appears to be a stone hall. Though details are scarce, it's the unveiling of the character in all of his dramatic glory that really matters here. Celebrimbor isn't just another name from Tolkien's world. He's a central character in the Second Age of Middle-earth, and he plays a critical role in the "Rings of Power" story.

Remember that ring that Galadriel is wearing when she shows Frodo her mirror? Yeah, Celebrimbor made it. Remember all of those other Dwarven, Nazgûl, and Elven rings we see at the beginning of "The Fellowship of the Ring" movie? He was part of their forging too. Heck, remember the famous doors of Moria that open at the too-casual password of "friend?" That's Celebrimbor.

But we're getting ahead of ourselves here. Let's head to the source material and go through this Elven lord's history from the beginning to get an idea of just what he could be up to as the "Rings of Power" story unfolds over the next several years.