What Surprising Alliances Will We Get In The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power?

Tolkien's Middle-earth stories are often defined by unlikely alliances. Thorin and his companions team up with an unexpecting Hobbit burglar to win back their treasure. The Fellowship of the Ring features Hobbits, Men, Elves, Dwarves, and a Wizard. And, of course, there's the Last Alliance itself, which is a Middle-earth confederation so comprehensive that Tolkien tells us in "The Silmarillion" that it had "some of every kind, even of beasts and birds."

When you zoom in, these leagues of friendship and mutual support often happen on an individual level, too. Frodo and his Hobbit friends are helped by Strider as they flee the Shire pursued by Black Riders. Merry and Pippin stay besties as they adventure "there and back again" across Middle-earth. Even kingly characters like Éomer and Aragorn, end up forming long-lasting brotherly bonds that go well beyond the loyalty owed to an acquaintance.

And, of course, there's always the poster child of bromances that personify the whole "surprising alliances" theme in Tolkien's stories: Legolas and Gimli. The pair start as antagonists before becoming the most unlikely of friends. In fact, they enjoy their camaraderie so much that they even travel together after "The Lord of the Rings." Heck, Legolas even brings Gimli with him to the immortal Elven lands away in the West, where his friend can presumably catch a glimpse of Galadriel again.

No matter what way you slice it, unlikely team-ups are a common occurrence in Middle-earth. This begs the question: what off-the-beaten-path alliances will be featured in Amazon Studios' upcoming "Rings of Power" series? We've come up with a few pairings that would be equal parts surprising and awesome. Here are our guesses for what the most surprising character alliances will be in the "Rings of Power."