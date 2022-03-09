Where Is Sauron At The Beginning Of The Second Age?

Everyone and their mother knows that Sauron is going to be a major antagonist in "The Rings of Power" series. Apart from that fact, though, we don't actually know much about what the villain will be up to — especially when the show starts. Vanity Fair's first look article confirmed that Sauron will be a major factor in the show, but clarified that initially, we'll only hear about "hints of danger to come." TheOneRing.net reported a leak back in mid-2021 stating that Sauron "will not be revealed in Season One."

In another Vanity Fair interview, showrunner J.D. Payne explained that the show only has the rights to the "Lord of the Rings" trilogy and "The Hobbit." That's it. Payne explained that, in spite of this restricted amount of source material, "There's a version of everything we need for the Second Age in the books we have the rights to...As long as we're painting within those lines and not egregiously contradicting something we don't have the rights to, there's a lot of leeway and room to dramatize and tell some of the best stories that [Tolkien] ever came up with."

Okay. That works for most of the story. But if you read the appendices to "Return of the King," there isn't much at all about Sauron until roughly 500 years into the Second Age. Even at that point, all we really get is a brief note on a timeline that says "Sauron begins to stir again in Middle-earth." Half a millennium later, he sets up shop in Mordor proper. This bare-minimum amount of info leaves room for the team to mostly make up the story — as long as it doesn't "egregiously contradict" Sauron's early Second Age activity. The question is, what does that look like?