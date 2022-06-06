Are The Obi-Wan Kenobi Character Posters Signaling A Major Plot Twist?

The Disney+ "Obi-Wan Kenobi" series is currently in full swing, with the fourth episode of the "Star Wars" spin-off saga set to premiere on Wednesday, June 8. On "Part III," viewers were given the Darth Vader (Hayden Christensen) and Obi-Wan (Ewan McGregor) face-off they had long been hoping for following months of trailers and video teases. And, as expected, things didn't go so smoothly between the two after a decade apart. As "Obi-Wan Kenobi" winds down over the next few weeks, fans will be looking for any signs of a twist or plot turn that could alter the fates of the former Jedi Master and his former Padawan, as they seem destined to clash yet again at some point. It seems some fans may have already found a viable lead.

Over on Twitter, the official account for "Obi-Wan Kenobi" has been tweeting out content related to the show and its characters, including Obi-Wan, Vader, the Grand Inquisitor (Rupert Friend), Third Sister Reva (Moses Ingram), Fifth Brother (Sung Kang), and even some droids that have appeared. For the series premiere, the account gave fans the chance to unlock five lightsaber posters related to these major role players. The poster for Reva's lightsaber wound up revealing a possible character arc (or transformation) for the Imperial Inquisitor, with her actual name being used instead of her Inquisitorius title like the others (via The Direct).

Now, another "Obi-Wan Kenobi" poster has been released for Reva that hints at a major plot twist involving her and the show's two main characters.