Small Details You Missed In The First Obi-Wan Kenobi Trailer

The very first trailer for the highly anticipated "Obi-Wan Kenobi" series on Disney+ has finally dropped.

This marks the epic and official return of "Star Wars" prequel actor Ewan McGregor as everyone's favorite bearded Jedi. Loaded to the brim of the Bacta tank with exciting new characters and places pulled straight from "Star Wars" canon, Disney's two-minute teaser ultimately offers fans an inside, never-before-seen look into the live-action world of McGregor's Kenobi before the events of "Episode IV – A New Hope" and after his fateful duel with Hayden Christensen's Anakin Skywalker aka Darth Vader in "Episode III – Revenge of the Sith."

"The fight is done," McGregor can be heard saying in the trailer. "We lost." A series of words later flashes across the screen, reading: "Between the darkness and defeat, hope survives."

Tasked with looking after young Luke Skywalker, McGregor's Kenobi appears to have a lot on his plate in the upcoming "Obi-Wan," which is set to be released on May 25, 2022. Showrunners Joby Harold and Deborah Chow made sure to nestle in countless "Star Wars" details and Easter Eggs into the miniseries' first trailer on Wednesday, which many people likely missed or ignored altogether. But luckily, Looper is here to recap ...