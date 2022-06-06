Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 Adds Breakout Star Of Borat 2 In Mystery Role

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has changed drastically in the time since fans first watched Peter Quill and the "Guardians of the Galaxy" gang join Earth's Mightiest Heroes to fight Thanos (Josh Brolin) in a battle for the fate of the universe in 2019's "Avengers: Endgame." Since then, Phase 4 has been all over the multiverse, dropping efforts that make "Guardians" galaxy-spanning space opera look almost quaint. Come 2023, we'll finally get to see how the rock-hopping rogues fare in this new multiverse of madness by way of James Gunn's "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3."

The sequel has been in production since November 2021, and it wrapped back in May 2022 — with Gunn announcing that he'd finished principal photography in an emotional Instagram post. The director has had an incredibly busy couple of years working on "The Suicide Squad" for Warner Bros. and its spin-off series "Peacemaker" for HBO Max, but he's finally been able to finish telling the "Guardians" story that he started back in 2014.

The highly anticipated sequel has a few new stars joining its ranks, including "Midsommar" and "Dopesick" star Will Poulter, who's set to play the cosmic hero Adam Warlock. Meanwhile, Gunn also recruited "The Suicide Squad" actor Daniela Melchior and "Peacemaker" alum Chukwudi Iwuji for unknown roles. Now, that all-star cast list expands again, this time to include the breakout star from the pandemic-era sequel everyone needed: "Borat 2."