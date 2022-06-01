Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 Just Landed The Suicide Squad's Breakout Star

From the sound of it, a third entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's "Guardians of the Galaxy" series has been in the works for some time now. Writer and director James Gunn revealed that its conception dates back at least to 2018, at which point he had already completed a script for the film. Currently, "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" is scheduled to be released on May 5, 2023, a full five-or-so years after Gunn more-or-less finished his script.

Naturally, "Vol. 3" will mark the return of the property's core Guardians team, including Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), Drax (Dave Bautista), Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper), Mantis (Pom Klementieff), Groot (Vin Diesel), and a version of Zoe Saldana's Gamora. Its cast will also include new characters like the villainous Adam Warlock, portrayed by Will Poulter, who underwent a bodily transformation for the role. Of course, Gunn is assuredly keeping some of the film's surprises secret until its release, or at least until a full trailer.

Most recently, Gunn confirmed that the cast of "Vol. 3" will also feature an appearance by arguably the number one breakout stars of the quasi-rebooted "The Suicide Squad" film released last year.