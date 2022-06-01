DC Fans Have A Radical Suggestion In Response To The CW's Gotham Knights Trailer

If you've been following The CW's DC Comics-centric Arrowverse shows for a while, then you probably know that the franchise isn't what it once was. There was a period of time where these various superhero shows constituted one of the most ambitious shared universes on television, crossing over regularly with one another in annual events that only got bigger and (arguably) better as the franchise progressed. The apex of the Arrowverse saw it adapt one of the most notorious DC crossover events of all time: the multiverse-spanning "Crisis on Infinite Earths" saga.

Today, however, the Arrowverse looks a lot different. The original flagship series "Arrow" reached its conclusion in early 2020. Soon after, fellow pillars "Black Lightning" and "Supergirl" ended their runs. Additionally, an uncharacteristically brutal slew of CW cancelations has recently sounded the death knell for "DC's Legends of Tomorrow," "Batwoman," and "Naomi."

It's hard to say that the writing hasn't been on the wall. Vocal criticism has been consistently directed at the writing quality for shows like "The Flash" and "Batwoman," which some viewers lost faith in long ago. The recent addition of "Superman and Lois" impressed viewers and restored some faith in The CW's superhero efforts, but following the divisive response to the network's first trailer for "Gotham Knights," a series that will see Batman's teenage son investigate the Dark Knight's murder alongside the children of several notorious villains, many DC fans have united in calling for specific action regarding the IP.