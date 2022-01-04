Here's What The Critics Are Saying About Peacemaker Season 1

Reviews for the James Gunn series "Peacemaker" have started to trickle in ahead of its January 13 debut on HBO Max, and much like its titular antihero, there's apparently a lot to like — and abhor — about the "The Suicide Squad" spin-off.

"Even in a wildly oversaturated market for tales of hypermuscular men and women punching their way to justice, Peacemaker stands out," wrote Alan Sepinwall in his review for Rolling Stone. "You'll wanna taste it, even the parts that are in incredibly bad taste," he went on, calling the show a "gloriously goofy sendup and a sincere character study rolled into one."

Last time viewers saw John Cena's Peacemaker aka Chris Smith, he was walking the line between DC Comics hero and full-blown villainy after taking the life of Joel Kinnaman's Rick Flag in the final act of Gunn's "The Suicide Squad." In "Peacemaker," the babbling brute is back and on a new mission per the orders of Viola Davis' Amanda Waller, but there are a few things different about him.

We learn more about his backstory and get to know the character on a more personal and emotional level, much to some viewers' dismay. "Peacemaker is definitely a less bombastic series, dealing more in relationships than action overall," wrote Carly Lane for Collider. "But it might have also proven more successful if it wasn't so focused on trying to render its lead more of a likable douchebag."

Here's what else critics are saying so far about the series, which currently holds an 80% score on Rotten Tomatoes.