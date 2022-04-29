Batwoman's Showrunner Just Dropped Bad News For Fans Of The CW Show

The CW has long served as one of many homes for the DC universe, with numerous shows putting a spotlight on some of its heroes and villains. "Arrow," "The Flash," and "Legends of Tomorrow," to name a few, stand as its most recognizable and most influential in establishing the shared franchise known as the Arrowverse. While these titles, as most other TV series, have encountered their ups and downs, few can boast as tumultuous a history as "Batwoman," which made headlines good and bad from the moment it began back in 2019.

Developed by Caroline Dries, The CW's "Batwoman" started out as a program that centered on Kate Kane (Ruby Rose): the cousin of Bruce Wayne, who takes up caped crime-fighting in his absence. However, this premise soon started to crack when Ruby Rose stepped away from the Batwoman role for a variety of reasons, presenting those behind the show with no other choice but to overhaul it. Javicia Leslie's Ryan Wilder took over as Batwoman and, naturally, the show's lead, where she remained for the next two seasons.

At this point, it seemed as though "Batwoman" had finally regained its bearings and could become a big part of The CW's programming lineup. However, according to Dries herself, this couldn't be further from the case.