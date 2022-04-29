Batwoman's Showrunner Just Dropped Bad News For Fans Of The CW Show
The CW has long served as one of many homes for the DC universe, with numerous shows putting a spotlight on some of its heroes and villains. "Arrow," "The Flash," and "Legends of Tomorrow," to name a few, stand as its most recognizable and most influential in establishing the shared franchise known as the Arrowverse. While these titles, as most other TV series, have encountered their ups and downs, few can boast as tumultuous a history as "Batwoman," which made headlines good and bad from the moment it began back in 2019.
Developed by Caroline Dries, The CW's "Batwoman" started out as a program that centered on Kate Kane (Ruby Rose): the cousin of Bruce Wayne, who takes up caped crime-fighting in his absence. However, this premise soon started to crack when Ruby Rose stepped away from the Batwoman role for a variety of reasons, presenting those behind the show with no other choice but to overhaul it. Javicia Leslie's Ryan Wilder took over as Batwoman and, naturally, the show's lead, where she remained for the next two seasons.
At this point, it seemed as though "Batwoman" had finally regained its bearings and could become a big part of The CW's programming lineup. However, according to Dries herself, this couldn't be further from the case.
Season 3 is Batwoman's last
Season 3 of "Batwoman" kicked off in October of 2021 and ran for a total of 13 episodes. The season finale "We Having Fun Yet?" hit the airwaves on March 2, 2022, leaving fans of the show to patiently wait for a Season 4 renewal announcement to come courtesy of The CW. Sadly, though, no such statement is on the way, seeing as on April 29, Caroline Dries took to Twitter to let the world know that "Batwoman" has officially been canceled by the powers that be.
"Just got the sad news that #Batwoman will not be seeing an S4. I am bummed, but full of gratitude. What an honor to make 51 episodes. So many inspiring, brilliant people contributed to this series. Thank you producers, cast and crew. Thank you, fans! We love you," she wrote. Meanwhile, as far as other CW-DC Comics shows go, "The Flash" has been renewed for Season 9, and third seasons of both "Stargirl" and "Superman & Lois" are on the way, with the likes of "Gotham Knights" and "Justice U" in development.
It's a shame to see "Batgirl" come to a close so soon. The show had finally gotten back on track, and Javicia Leslie had really found her footing in the title role. Hopefully, all involved land on their feet in the wake of this news.