Fans Are Divided Over The CW's Gotham Knights After The First Trailer

First, "Supernatural" fans were given an excuse to watch The CW again after Misha Collins was cast as Harvey Dent in the forthcoming series "Gotham Knights." Shortly thereafter, The CW officially canceled "Batwoman" after production had been plagued by a whole host of problems, including the original lead actor stepping away from the role for controversial reasons. This cancellation confirmed that there would be a bat-sized hole in the network's Arrowverse, making every bit of news about "Gotham Knights" even more welcome. Now, the first trailer for "Gotham Knights" is here, and DC fans are setting social media on fire with their reactions.

The trailer for The CW's "Gotham Knights" dropped on Tuesday, May 31, today on the show's official Instagram and YouTube accounts. This first look runs about three and a half minutes long, and it sets the stage fairly well. Oscar Morgan plays Turner Hayes, Batman's adopted son who is seemingly in the dark about his father's secret identity — until the Wayne family patriarch is murdered. At one point in the trailer, Turner becomes a suspect and is interrogated for the homicide, but he bands together with some fellow teenagers also facing a conviction in order to clear their names.

If the social media response is any indication, the show's fictional characters won't just be fighting an uphill battle to establish their innocence; "Gotham Knights," alongside its fans, will be fighting for legitimacy among a sea of skeptical nay-sayers.