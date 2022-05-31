What Will Groot Look Like In Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3?

Marvel's "Guardians of the Galaxy" franchise has become one of the best things about the MCU over the years, with unique characters like Dave Bautista's Drax the (deadpan) Destroyer and Vin Diesel's sentient super-tree Groot – and then his son, Baby Groot, who grew up into Teen Groot — becoming major fan-favorites. While we already know Drax's ultimate future in the MCU will close out in the next film, it appears that only James Gunn and the rest of the "Guardians" gang know what lies ahead for Diesel, Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Bradley Cooper, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, and all of the other cosmic figures that the Guardians mingle with.

As with any Guardians-involved project, one of the biggest questions on everybody's minds is what form Groot could be taking on in the group's next big movie, "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3," since one would assume he'll have grown up (at least a bit) by the time the film arrives. Interestingly, some people believe the answer could be hidden on social media.

With a current release date of May 5, 2023, "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" is still a long way away for fans right now. So many have been looking to upcoming appearances in "Thor: Love and Thunder" and "The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special" for clues as to what Groot could be looking and acting like in the next standalone film. And back in April, someone claimed to have found one...