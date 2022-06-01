Rory Kinnear Ponders His Fate In The Next James Bond Movie - Exclusive

If you're wondering why Rory Kinnear — the British actor who plays almost every male character in Alex Garland's new horror movie, "Men" — looks familiar, you might have recently seen him in the hit HBO pirate comedy, "Our Flag Means Death," where by coincidence he again happens to play multiple roles (this time as twin brothers). But, if you've been to see the last four James Bond movies, you may also recognize Kinnear as Bill Tanner, chief of staff to the head of British intelligence, known as M.

Starting with 2008's "Quantum of Solace," which was Daniel Craig's second outing as 007, Kinnear has also portrayed the efficient, reliable Tanner in 2012's "Skyfall," 2015's "Spectre," and 2021's "No Time to Die." He has served under two M's: first, Judi Dench in "Quantum" and "Skyfall," followed by Ralph Fiennes in "Spectre" and "No Time to Die."

With four Bond movies under his belt, Kinnear has actually lasted as long — or longer — in the series than some of the actors who played 007 himself. Kinnear's four appearances tie those of Pierce Brosnan, while he's ahead of Timothy Dalton's two outings in the tux and leaves George Lazenby's single Bond adventure well in the rearview mirror.

But, with Daniel Craig now finished with his time in the Aston Martin, it's worth noting that the arrival of a new Bond has sometimes — but not always — brought an overhaul of new support staff as well. So, does Kinnear think he might be asked back to welcome a new Bond to MI6? "They're fun things to do," he told Looper in an exclusive interview. "So I wouldn't turn my back on it."