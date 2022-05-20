Rory Kinnear On His Incredible Performance In Men, His Future With 007 And More - Exclusive Interview

Did Alex have specific descriptions for each man in the script or was that something that you and he developed along the way? I read that you also wrote little bios for each character as well.

That was the first thing I did. I knew that there's someone who's going to be in charge of hair and makeup and there's going to be someone in charge of costume, and they're going to be working away themselves. It was early enough in the creative process to be able to get in there first and say, "I'm seeing it like this." That was why, when I was writing biographies, it wasn't, "He looks like this," or "He wears these." It was, this is the history of this person as I see them, and [these are] the [kinds] of things they're into and what they like, and this is the music that they like and all that stuff.

I wasn't trying to prescribe a look, but I was trying to suggest the kind of person they were, because in the script, there wasn't a great deal of description — particularly in the pub, those characters. That was great to be able to send those off to Lisa [Duncan], the head of costume, and to Nicole [Stafford], head of makeup, to be able to begin their process with me. Then, they would [give] feedback [on] various mood boards as to looks, and then we'd meet up and go through costumes. Then, when we actually got to The Cotswolds to begin that rehearsal process, when we were rehearsing nearby where we were going to shoot, most days I would try out a different look and it was a question of things feeling right, and things eventually feeling like they fitted.

It was interesting [about] which characters you felt like, "Oh yeah, they do need some teeth to differentiate themselves a bit," or "Actually, these contact lenses completely change who I am." The vicar is the only one who wears contact lenses, but it gives him a completely different aspect. A little funny also, on a personal level, was seeing how differently people behaved to me, day to day, depending on who I was playing. I wasn't staying in character in between takes; I was still Rory, but people behaved completely different to me, depending on what wig and teeth I had.