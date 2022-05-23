The Unique Role(s) That Rory Kinnear Plays In The New Horror Movie Men - Exclusive

"Men," the new horror movie from "Ex Machina" and "Annihilation" writer-director Alex Garland, has a total cast of seven actors, with only four of those – Jessie Buckley, Rory Kinnear, Paapa Essiedu, and Gayle Rankin — in what you would consider major speaking roles. But out of those four, Rory Kinnear is assigned one of the most unusual and unsettling acting performances in years.

Buckley (in a stunning performance) plays Harper, a young London woman whose life is turned upside down by the emotionally shattering dissolution of her marriage and the death of her husband James (Essiedu). Needing a break, she rents a large country house in a small, remote English village. While there, she is beset by a series of unsettling incidents involving local men: The house's seemingly jocular owner pries into her private life, the church vicar gives her some unwelcome attention and counsel, a little boy taunts her, and — perhaps worst of all — a naked stalker follows her out of the woods while she's on a walk.

As Harper goes through these and other encounters, it becomes apparent in Garland's surreal film that all the men have the same face — and all (plus others) are played by Kinnear in a hallucinatory, shape-shifting performance that is both an eerie representation of primordial forces and a metaphor for the ever-present threat of toxic masculinity.

Kinnear told Looper in an exclusive interview that his instinct in taking on this unorthodox job was to underplay each role as much as possible: "The first thing I said to Alex, when I met up with him, was that this couldn't be an acting exercise or a display of chameleonic talents," he said. "It can't be about me."