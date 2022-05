Cookies help us deliver our Services. By using our Services, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

The Unique Role(s) That Rory Kinnear Plays In The New Horror Movie Men - Exclusive

"Men," the new horror movie from "Ex Machina" and "Annihilation" writer-director Alex Garland, has a total cast of seven actors, with only four of those – Jessie Buckley, Rory Kinnear, Paapa Essiedu, and Gayle Rankin — in what you would consider major speaking roles. But out of those four, Rory Kinnear is assigned one of the most unusual and unsettling acting performances in years.

Buckley (in a stunning performance) plays Harper, a young London woman whose life is turned upside down by the emotionally shattering dissolution of her marriage and the death of her husband James (Essiedu). Needing a break, she rents a large country house in a small, remote English village. While there, she is beset by a series of unsettling incidents involving local men: The house's seemingly jocular owner pries into her private life, the church vicar gives her some unwelcome attention and counsel, a little boy taunts her, and — perhaps worst of all — a naked stalker follows her out of the woods while she's on a walk.

As Harper goes through these and other encounters, it becomes apparent in Garland's surreal film that all the men have the same face — and all (plus others) are played by Kinnear in a hallucinatory, shape-shifting performance that is both an eerie representation of primordial forces and a metaphor for the ever-present threat of toxic masculinity.

Kinnear told Looper in an exclusive interview that his instinct in taking on this unorthodox job was to underplay each role as much as possible: "The first thing I said to Alex, when I met up with him, was that this couldn't be an acting exercise or a display of chameleonic talents," he said. "It can't be about me."