Jennifer Connelly Reveals Her Character's Connection To The Original Top Gun - Exclusive

Jennifer Connelly — an Oscar winner for "A Beautiful Mind" and more recently one of the stars of the sci-fi series "Snowpiercer" — is very much aware that the character of Penny Benjamin came from a reference in "Top Gun" that casual viewers may have missed or forgotten. "Clearly, in the original, Pete had been dating her," the actor explained in an exclusive interview. "They've been in an on-and-off relationship all these years and have a lot of history. Then, he walks into her bar yet again, and they come back into each other's lives."

But Connelly added that Penny, who has seemingly been ghosted by the roguish Maverick before, is not an instant pushover for this particular pilot's way with a motorcycle, winning smile, and perfect teeth: "I love the way she reacts to him and handles that unfinished business that they clearly have with so much playfulness and a little bit of mischief."

In other words, the relationship between Maverick and Penny — which hits another bump or two this time out before landing in what may be (slight spoiler alert) a pretty nice place — is not what one would describe as tortured. "Not at all," said Connelly firmly. "She is someone who really wants to be happy and makes choices that move her in that direction. She looks out for herself. She's independent and strong, and she really adores Pete, but she knows him too, and she knows how to set her boundaries."

"Top Gun: Maverick" is out in theaters now.