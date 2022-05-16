Kelly McGillis Had A Brutally Honest Take On Her Top Gun: Maverick Exclusion

The much-anticipated "Top Gun: Maverick" will soon be soaring into theaters and based on early reviews, it's already shaping up to be one of the summer's biggest hits. At the time of writing, the film is sitting at a whopping 97% on Rotten Tomatoes based on 90 reviews, with critics saying the film "pulls off a feat even trickier than a 4G inverted dive, delivering a long-belated sequel that surpasses its predecessor in wildly entertaining style." Only time will tell how the general public reacts, but it looks like it's got promise.

Set 30 years after the original, "Top Gun: Maverick" sees the return of plenty of familiar faces as well as a few new ones. Of course, Tom Cruise is set to return as Pete "Maverick" Mitchell, a top Navy test pilot and flight school instructor. Also reprising his "Top Gun" role is Val Kilmer as "Iceman," now the commander of the U.S. Pacific fleet, who sends Maverick on a specialized mission training a group of Top Gun graduates. Some new, yet recognizable faces in the film include Jon Hamm, Miles Teller, and Glen Powell. But one major character fans will surely miss is Maverick's original love interest, Charlie (Kelly McGillis). Although she played a large role in the first film, Charlie is noticeably missing from the sequel.

When asked about the omission, McGillis didn't pull any punches.