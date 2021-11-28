Why Christopher McQuarrie Had To Direct Some Of Mission: Impossible 7 From Home

One of the biggest action franchises right now is the "Mission: Impossible" franchise. Adapted from the TV series of the same name, which ran from 1966 to 1973, the feature film series stars Tom Cruise as Ethan Hunt, an elite operative and member of the secretive IMF agency who is tasked with dealing with criminal masterminds before their devious plans can come to fruition.

After a revolving door of directors that included J.J. Abrams and Brad Bird, the franchise saw helmer Christopher McQuarrie come aboard for the fifth installment, "Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation." He's since become a permanent fixture in the director's chai and is currently helming the seventh entry, aptly titled (for now) "Mission: Impossible 7." Along with Cruise, the film's cast will see Henry Czerny, Rebecca Ferguson, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, and Vanessa Kirby return from previous entries. They will be joined by newcomers Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, Rob Delaney, and Cary Elwes.

In a recent interview, Elwes spoke about the upcoming "Mission: Impossible" film and revealed something surprising about McQuarrie's approach to directing the new franchise chapter.