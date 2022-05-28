The Mandalorian Season 3 Release Date, Plot, And Cast - What We Know So Far
The "Star Wars" universe has expanded quite a bit with the growing slate of shows set in a galaxy far, far away on Disney+, but "The Mandalorian" started it all. Bounty hunter Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal), more widely known simply as The Mandalorian, has two seasons under his belt, but he was also brought in for multiple episodes of "The Book of Boba Fett." And, before taking on her own upcoming series, Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) was brought into the world of live-action on "The Mandalorian" Season 2, making a brief appearance in "The Book of Boba Fett" as well.
"The Mandalorian" features Din Djarin, a bounty hunter who has vowed an oath to live by the creed of the Mandalorians, dedicated warriors who have sworn never to remove their helmets in front of anyone. In the years following a profound tragedy on his home planet, Din Djarin has been forced to eke out a living as a bounty hunter, putting his skills as a tracker and warrior to good use. We have seen Djarin break some of his core vows over the years, like when he decides to ditch a job to save and protect young Grogu, but he remains a warrior and stands as, presumably, one of the last of his kind.
Even with the growing amount of "Star Wars" content headed to Disney+, like the highly-anticipated series "Andor," fans are still eagerly awaiting the next chapter of "The Mandalorian." Following Looper's attendance at the 2022 Star Wars Celebration at the Anaheim Convention Center, we finally have the Season 3 updates you're craving.
What is the release date of The Mandalorian Season 3?
There is still a bit of a wait for "The Mandalorian" Season 3. During the 2022 Star Wars Celebration, it was announced that the Disney+ "Star Wars" series that started it all won't be premiering until February of 2023 (via Twitter). That's quite a stretch of time for fans as Season 2 hit Disney+ all the way back in October 2020. Din Djarin did, of course, continue his journey in a few episodes of "The Book of Boba Fett" alongside that titular character (played by franchise regular Temuera Morrison), but it's been a while since he was front and center on his own show.
There is plenty of content to hold fans over until then though and considering the fact that Din Djarin became a bigger part of "The Book of Boba Fett" than many fans expected, there's always the chance we could see the gunslinger before then. "Obi-Wan Kenobi" debuted the first two of six episodes on May 27, reintroducing Ewan McGregor as the title character for the first time since 2005's "Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith." That show will end its run in August, just in time for the debut of "Andor," which drops on August 31 and serves as a prequel to 2016's "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story," bringing back Cassian Andor (Diego Luna).
Who is in the cast of The Mandalorian Season 3?
In addition to the return of Pedro Pascal as Din Djarin, aka the titular Mandalorian, a lot of familiar faces will be returning in "The Mandalorian" Season 3. Many of them showed up at Star Wars Celebration 2022, seemingly confirming their return. At the Star Wars Celebration, Giancarlo Esposito, Emily Swallow, and Carl Weathers (who also confirmed his return on Twitter in March 2022) were all brought out during "The Mando+" panel teasing the upcoming chapter (via Twitter). Esposito plays Moff Gideon on "The Mandalorian," and is first introduced in Season 1 as the possessor of the Darksaber. The last we saw of him, he was captured after Din Djarin defeated him in a treacherous fight, meaning the bounty hunter assumed the role as keeper of the Darksaber, a hallowed Mandalorian object.
Emily Swallow plays the Armorer, a Mandalorian who has been an ally to our hero, and Carl Weathers has popped up a few times as Greef Karga, usually alongside Cara Dune (Gina Carano), throughout Seasons 1 and 2. Karga used to be Mando's employer, handing him bounty hunting jobs, but the two have become much greater friends since then. Both the Armorer and Greef Karga have been allies of Din Djarin — and taught him many important lessons along the way.
Also brought out for the panel was Katee Sackhoff as Bo-Katan Kryze, a character first introduced in animated "Star Wars" series "Star Wars: Rebels" before making her live-action debut as the character in Season 2 of "The Mandalorian" as a fellow bounty hunter who helps Din Djarin rescue Grogu despite a drastically different ideology motivating her from moment to moment. When he pushes for her to take the Darksabor and become the ruler of Mandalore, she refuses, knowing it must be earned through combat. "I'm still pinching myself that they trusted me to bring Bo-Katan into live-action," Sackhoff said at the panel (via The Mandalorian Twitter).
What is the plot of The Mandalorian Season 3?
"The Mandalorian" Season 3 will feature a major change of scenery as Din Djarin makes a big jump back to his homeworld of Mandalore, the planet of the Mandalorians. Din hasn't been on Mandalore since he was a child and, as flashbacks in Season 1 revealed, the period of Din's life is rife with trauma. There's no telling what the journey will bring as we have only heard stories in the series of the years of war that destroyed the once great planet and drove Mandalorians across the galaxy. Footage screened at the 2022 Star Wars Celebration includes a glimpse at Mandalore, as well as Dim Djarin himself finding more of his kind and leading them into battle (via GamesRadar).
In footage screened at the panel discussions focusing on "The Mandalorian" Season 3, which Looper had the chance to attend, Din Djarin says he is headed to Mandalore to seek forgiveness for his transgressions, the worst of which includes him removing his helmet by choice. In the sizzle reel shown on Saturday, May 28 during "The Mando+" panel — and (following initial footage airing on Thursday — fans saw a show of Din Djarin flying towards the remnants of Mandalore.
Also revealed in the footage was the appearance of Anzellan, the tiny creatures first introduced in 2019's "Star Wars: Episode VII -The Rise of Skywalker" (per Collider). Grogu was present and accounted for, confirming he will be part of the show once more after being handed off to Luke Skywalker at the end of Season 2 but ultimately choosing to forgo Jedi training and reunite with Din Djarin in "The Book of Boba Fett."