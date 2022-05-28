The Mandalorian Season 3 Release Date, Plot, And Cast - What We Know So Far

The "Star Wars" universe has expanded quite a bit with the growing slate of shows set in a galaxy far, far away on Disney+, but "The Mandalorian" started it all. Bounty hunter Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal), more widely known simply as The Mandalorian, has two seasons under his belt, but he was also brought in for multiple episodes of "The Book of Boba Fett." And, before taking on her own upcoming series, Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) was brought into the world of live-action on "The Mandalorian" Season 2, making a brief appearance in "The Book of Boba Fett" as well.

"The Mandalorian" features Din Djarin, a bounty hunter who has vowed an oath to live by the creed of the Mandalorians, dedicated warriors who have sworn never to remove their helmets in front of anyone. In the years following a profound tragedy on his home planet, Din Djarin has been forced to eke out a living as a bounty hunter, putting his skills as a tracker and warrior to good use. We have seen Djarin break some of his core vows over the years, like when he decides to ditch a job to save and protect young Grogu, but he remains a warrior and stands as, presumably, one of the last of his kind.

Even with the growing amount of "Star Wars" content headed to Disney+, like the highly-anticipated series "Andor," fans are still eagerly awaiting the next chapter of "The Mandalorian." Following Looper's attendance at the 2022 Star Wars Celebration at the Anaheim Convention Center, we finally have the Season 3 updates you're craving.