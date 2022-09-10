The Mandalorian Season 3 Teaser Confirms Baby Yoda's Story Isn't Done
The end of "The Mandalorian" Season 2 pulled off one of the most unexpected twists in "Star Wars" history when Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) encountered Luke Skywalker (a suspiciously youthful Mark Hamill), who took Grogu away to be trained following a dramatic battle against Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito). The unexpected conclusion of the show's sophomore run hit all the right notes for fans, but it also left one major question looming: Was this the end of the road of Din Djarin and his adorable green ward formerly known as Baby Yoda?
Season 2 brought all kinds of fan-favorite characters into its world — including Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson), Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff), and Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison). Some of those characters are now starring in their own spin-offs, and others seem likely enough to return in some capacity, so it's the fate of little Grogu that's been on everyone's mind — especially after his surprise cameo in "The Book of Boba Fett."
Thanks to a new Season 3 teaser, we now have a better much better idea where Grogu's "Mandalorian" journey is headed.
Grogu shows his adorable face in the first teaser for The Mandalorian Season 3
When last we saw Grogu, he and Din Djarin had officially parted ways, and neither seemed to think they would be reunited anytime soon. Jedi training is serious business, after all, and Master Skywalker doesn't likely want loose cannon Mandalorians kicking around, disrupting lessons. That said, we got a surprise update on the little green guy's status thanks to "The Book of Boba Fett," which took substantial time out from the Fett man's adventures to check in with Mando and Grogu.
Fortunately, the first teaser for Season 3 confirms that we'll still be following both of our protagonists, and we can even see that they appear to be teaming up once more. The teaser also confirms that a few of Djarin's old friends, such as Greef Karga (Carl Weathers) and Bo-Katan Kryze, will be back as well.
Season 3 will once again assemble a crew of talented directors to midwife the show onto Disney+ — including Weathers himself. The star told Steel City Comic-Con, "I get to be in front of camera again, and I get to direct again" (via ComicBook.com), which is about as close to a definitive confirmation as you'll get from anyone living under Disney's cone of silence.
So enjoy the first look at "The Mandalorian" Season 3, and rest easy knowing that Grogu will be mooning back at you from your living room screen soon enough.