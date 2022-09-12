Small Details You Missed In The Mandalorian Season 3 Trailer

D23 gave "Star Wars" fans a bounty of upcoming projects to look forward to, revealing trailers for the likes of "Andor," "Tales of the Jedi," and "The Mandalorian" Season 3. It's been nearly two years since the end of "The Mandalorian" Season 2, and fans are desperate to see more from Din Djarin and Grogu. The dynamic duo showed up in "The Book of Boba Fett," with the adorable green Force-user training under Luke Skywalker and Din training with the Darksaber after winning it from Moff Gideon. But fans are ready to go back to the world of "The Madalorian," and so is the star of the show.

Speaking to Total Film (via GamesRadar), Pedro Pascal teased what to expect from the titular bounty hunter's journey in Season 3. "If he is stepping into a leadership position, he's reluctant to do so," the actor said. "I don't think that there's anything more interesting than a character being forced into discovering what they're capable of, and who they are." Pascal went on to say that his arc in the upcoming season "has been really, really fun" to film, adding: "I just tried to achieve the subtleties of that kind of character development."

There's definitely going to be plenty of growth for Din, who will be out to redeem himself after being stripped of being a Mandalorian for removing his helmet. Although there's still a while to wait until the series starts airing on Disney+, the company revealed the stunning first trailer at D23 — and it's hiding a few small details which could reveal more about the new episodes. Let's take a look.