Small Details You Missed In The Mandalorian Season 3 Trailer
D23 gave "Star Wars" fans a bounty of upcoming projects to look forward to, revealing trailers for the likes of "Andor," "Tales of the Jedi," and "The Mandalorian" Season 3. It's been nearly two years since the end of "The Mandalorian" Season 2, and fans are desperate to see more from Din Djarin and Grogu. The dynamic duo showed up in "The Book of Boba Fett," with the adorable green Force-user training under Luke Skywalker and Din training with the Darksaber after winning it from Moff Gideon. But fans are ready to go back to the world of "The Madalorian," and so is the star of the show.
Speaking to Total Film (via GamesRadar), Pedro Pascal teased what to expect from the titular bounty hunter's journey in Season 3. "If he is stepping into a leadership position, he's reluctant to do so," the actor said. "I don't think that there's anything more interesting than a character being forced into discovering what they're capable of, and who they are." Pascal went on to say that his arc in the upcoming season "has been really, really fun" to film, adding: "I just tried to achieve the subtleties of that kind of character development."
There's definitely going to be plenty of growth for Din, who will be out to redeem himself after being stripped of being a Mandalorian for removing his helmet. Although there's still a while to wait until the series starts airing on Disney+, the company revealed the stunning first trailer at D23 — and it's hiding a few small details which could reveal more about the new episodes. Let's take a look.
Grogu's new crib and Doctor Pershing
After clips from the first two seasons quickly recap that Din saved Grogu and has been traveling with him ever since, the new footage reveals that the green alien has a brand new crib. Now, this might seem a little inconsequential in the grand scheme of things, but what's interesting is that it seems to be equipped with a few gadgets. There's a moment where Din and Grogu are moving through a dark location, and as Din turns on a torch, a beam of light also comes from the front of Grogu's new crib. Maybe Peli Motto (Amy Sedaris) has kitted out the floating pod with some adventuring gear, or perhaps Din's just been tinkering with it in his spare time. It'll be interesting to see whether there's any other hidden features that will come in handy.
It's also worth pointing out that there's a blink-and-you'll-miss-it shot of Doctor Pershing (Omid Abtahi) strolling through some kind of facility with an unknown person next to him. Fans will remember that he's the man working on the cloning project for the remains of the Empire, and he was last seen working for Djarin and Cara Dune (Gina Carano) as they forced him to help them break into Gideon's ship. Considering the Empire wants to use Grogu for its experiments, it might not be a good sign that Pershing is back, but hopefully his involvement means we'll get more explicit information about what he was up to with all those dead clones.
Is that the Mandalorian throne room?
Further into the trailer there are also some moody shots of a ruined Mandalorian city. We see Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff) in a long hallway. This looks very similar to the throne room on Mandalore seen in "The Clone Wars" — however, it also looks a little bit small to be the exact same location, unless it's had a makeover in the last few decades. It's not impossible that the shot just makes it look more cramped, or the throne itself was moved elsewhere after the Empire purged the planet. But it looks so small compared to the sprawling open room that held Ahsoka's duel with Darth Maul back in "The Clone Wars."
Anyway, it's clear that Bo-Katan harbors a grudge against Din Djarin for a couple of reasons, specifically for calling out that the Children of the Watch caused a schism in the Mandalorian population. But the real issue lies with the fact that Din won the Darksaber from Moff Gideon, something Bo-Katan wanted to do herself so that she could rightfully take Mandalore's throne for herself. As Pedro Pascal hinted at during his interview with Total Film, Din is clearly going to become a reluctant leader, which suggests he might have to fend off an attack from Bo-Katan.
It's also interesting that the trailer shows Din alongside a few other Mandalorians, each with their own unique helmets and armor. Who knows — maybe the reluctant hero will add a few new members to Clan Mudhorn in Season 3.
Babu Frik is back
The trailer seemingly reveals a surprising cameo from a fan-favorite "Star Wars" alien: Babu Frik (voiced by Shirley Henderson). It seems like the tiny Anzellan droidsmith is back after his scene-stealing debut in "The Rise of Skywalker," although it's worth pointing out that Frik isn't referred to by name. It could easily be another Anzellan with a talent for fiddling with droids — but where's the fun in that? It certainly looks and sounds like Frik. It's not clear whether Henderson, who is best known for playing Moaning Myrtle in the "Harry Potter" films, is reprising the role, but it's certainly possible.
Who knows, we might even get to learn more about Frik's mysterious past. Henderson previously told Esquire that she's thought of a tragic backstory for the little engineer. "Beyond the film, Babu has lived a life," she said. "Out there is a lost love. He thinks about her sometimes when he sits down in his workshop and lets his thoughts drift away. That's what I think, anyway." Remember, "The Mandalorian" is set well before the events of the sequel trilogy, so it's plausible that Season 3 will reveal more about Babu's life before he crosses paths with Rey and the gang. Here's hoping, anyway.