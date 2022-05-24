Taika Waititi Answers The Burning Question About Jane Foster's Future As Mighty Thor

Thor (Chris Hemsworth) has had a rough few years thanks to Thanos (Josh Brolin) and his mission to wipe out half of all life itself in "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Endgame." He eventually overcomes his own guilt and trauma to join back up with the rest of Earth's Mightiest Heroes to defeat the Mad Titan, but his journey of self discovery is only just beginning: When the Asgardian returns to the big screen in "Thor: Love and Thunder" he'll be forced to look at his place in the cosmos, especially with the revelation that Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) now owns his old hammer.

Obviously this raises plenty of questions about how the scientist goes through such a transformation in the first place, as well as how the hammer gets reforged — remember, Hela (Cate Blanchett) smashes the weapon during "Thor: Ragnarok" as a way of proving her own strength. And as if the Jane of it all wasn't surprising enough for the hero, there's also the small problem of Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale) who is about to make his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In the Jason Aaron run of the comics, Gorr kills a fair number of gods in revenge for not stepping in to save his family — and the latest trailer for the film shows off an intense new look for the former Batman.

But with Jane taking on the mantle of Mighty Thor in the sequel, does this mean that Hemsworth's God of Thunder is on his way out? Thankfully Taika Waititi recently opened up about what "Thor: Love and Thunder" means for the future of the two heroes.