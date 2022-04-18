We Finally Know How Thor Is Getting Back Into Shape For Love And Thunder

The Avengers' loss during "Avengers: Infinity War" largely leaves the team's original MCU lineup intact, albeit emotionally broken, after the Blip wipes out half of all life in the universe. Thor takes it particularly hard; he and the Asgardians had just lost their home planet when Thanos attacks the survivors, kills Loki, and halves Asgard's population.

Thor demonstrates just how powerful he really is throughout "Avengers: Infinity War" when he helps create Stormbreaker and aids the Earth-bound Avengers on Wakanda. The God of Thunder nearly kills Thanos even after the villain gains all six Infinity Stones, but wounding him in the chest still allows him to snap away half of all life and escape. When the Avengers quickly regroup in the "Avengers: Endgame" opening sequence, they capture Thanos quite easily after he has destroyed the stones. Thor's inability to control his rage at their final defeat results in him successfully lopping off the Man Titan's head in a second go-around.

When "Endgame" picks up five years after the Avengers' botched mission to reclaim the stones, Thor has sunken into a deep depression that has separated him from the rest of his New Asgard community. He takes the Avengers' failure personally, spending his time drinking away his sorrows and playing Fortnite with Korg (Taika Waititi). Thor gains a significant amount of weight and he seems to be trapped in psychological angst over the events of the recent past; when Rocket (Bradley Cooper) and Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) visit him, he threatens Bruce just for mentioning Thanos' name.

