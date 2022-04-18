We Finally Know How Thor Is Getting Back Into Shape For Love And Thunder
To the surprise of Marvel Cinematic Universe fans around the world, Thor (Chris Hemsworth) gains a significant amount of weight in "Avengers: Endgame." The character's grief and depression are a pivotal point in the movie, toning down his abilities after he peaked in power level during "Avengers: Infinity War," and providing a look into his mental state in the long aftermath of his and the Avengers' terrifying defeat at Thanos' (Josh Brolin) hands. While the Avengers do reverse the effects of the Blip and save the universe as they knew it at the end of "Avengers: Endgame," Thor does not magically return to his prime fighting weight — he remains his new size when he sets off into space with the Guardians of the Galaxy and names Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) the king of New Asgard on Earth.
The new teaser trailer for Taika Waititi's "Thor: Love and Thunder" shows off that Thor does lose his weight in what audiences can only hope winds up as a funny training montage in line with the trailer's '80s-inspired music. While the trailer does not reveal much (fans have yet to see Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale) and were only granted a short look at Jane Foster's (Natalie Portman) return with Thor's powers) it seems that Thor will return to full power in the new movie. Despite the seemingly-endless discussion that his post-Blip physique inspired, it looks like the self-proclaimed "strongest Avenger" will take steps to transform once more.
Thor gains weight following the devastation of The Blip
The Avengers' loss during "Avengers: Infinity War" largely leaves the team's original MCU lineup intact, albeit emotionally broken, after the Blip wipes out half of all life in the universe. Thor takes it particularly hard; he and the Asgardians had just lost their home planet when Thanos attacks the survivors, kills Loki, and halves Asgard's population.
Thor demonstrates just how powerful he really is throughout "Avengers: Infinity War" when he helps create Stormbreaker and aids the Earth-bound Avengers on Wakanda. The God of Thunder nearly kills Thanos even after the villain gains all six Infinity Stones, but wounding him in the chest still allows him to snap away half of all life and escape. When the Avengers quickly regroup in the "Avengers: Endgame" opening sequence, they capture Thanos quite easily after he has destroyed the stones. Thor's inability to control his rage at their final defeat results in him successfully lopping off the Man Titan's head in a second go-around.
When "Endgame" picks up five years after the Avengers' botched mission to reclaim the stones, Thor has sunken into a deep depression that has separated him from the rest of his New Asgard community. He takes the Avengers' failure personally, spending his time drinking away his sorrows and playing Fortnite with Korg (Taika Waititi). Thor gains a significant amount of weight and he seems to be trapped in psychological angst over the events of the recent past; when Rocket (Bradley Cooper) and Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) visit him, he threatens Bruce just for mentioning Thanos' name.
Thor regains his power but doesn't lose the weight
Thor's insecurities and depression play a significant role in his and Rocket's time-travel mission to Asgard in 2013 to retrieve the Aether. Rocket even has to remind Thor that he isn't the only Avenger who lost people in the Blip or who feels personal responsibility for losing to Thanos. Even after they arrive in Asgard, Thor tries to run away from the mission at hand instead of facing the responsibility of his and Rocket's mission. It's not until he speaks with his mother Frigga (Rene Russo) that he starts to believe in himself. When he realizes he can still summon Mjölnir even in this new timeline, he finally understands that he's still worthy of his powers, regardless of what he's done, what's happened to him, or even what he looks like.
At the start of the final act of "Avengers: Endgame," Thor immediately volunteers to reverse the Blip with the new Infinity Gauntlet, but the rest of the team refuses to let him wield the gauntlet out of concern about his overly-emotional motivation to make things right. Thanos' return seems to even him out, though — he calls upon both Mjölnir and Stormbreaker in the Avengers' final battle with the Mad Titan and is excited to see Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) is worthy enough to wield Mjölnir, too.
While Thor doesn't personally kill the Thanos they meet at the climax of "Avengers: Endgame," his actions prove indispensable in saving the half of the universe wiped out five years previously. At the end of the movie, Thor sets off with the Guardians of the Galaxy to find a new purpose in life, leaving New Asgard to Valkyrie's care.
It looks like Thor is back in shape early in Thor: Love and Thunder
In the brand-new teaser trailer to "Thor: Love and Thunder," Thor's voiceover describes himself as a symbol of peace on his journey to find himself in a post-Blip universe. The teaser trailer quickly shows that Thor won't remain larger than usual for long in the new movie; we see a humorous shot of him performing Crossfit-style battle rope exercises with giant chains while wearing a hat that reads "Strongest Avenger." In the next shot, Thor takes off his coat, revealing that he's lost all of his post-Blip weight.
Even after his physical transformation, it seems Thor may avoid physical conflict for at least the start of "Thor: Love and Thunder." The film's teaser trailer shows him walking away from a battle with the Guardians of the Galaxy; his voiceover even claims that he's done living as a superhero and travels the galaxy with Korg until the movie's main conflict takes shape. Obviously, Thor will return to battle at some point in the new movie, this time with Jane Foster at his side as The Mighty Thor — audiences have yet to see how Gorr the God Butcher will draw him out.