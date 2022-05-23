Marvel Fans Have A Lot To Say About Gorr In The New Thor: Love And Thunder Trailer
While the MCU is arguably the leader in fan hype for their comic book movies, some moments create more buzz than others. With each trailer that releases, fans take to the internet to build more and more hype with every detail, small and large. That trend continues with "Thor: Love and Thunder."
The fourth movie featuring Marvel's God of Thunder (Chris Hemsworth) picks up after he left his role as the King of Asgard to travel with the Guardians of the Galaxy and discover what lay next on the path for the Son of Odin (Anthony Hopkins). While a big point of the movie will see the long-lost Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) pick up the hammer and become the Mighty Thor, one other moment fans have waited for has been the first glimpse of Christian Bale's villainous Gorr the God Butcher.
With the new trailer giving us a veritable cornucopia of new details to hype over, our first glimpse of Gorr has fans losing their mind on Twitter. Here are some of the best reactions to Bale's God Butcher.
The response is overwhelmingly good
The MCU has a long list of villains that have either lived long enough to see themselves become the hero like Loki (Tom Hiddleston) or Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) multiple times or killed off after one installment like Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan) or Ronan (Lee Pace). Christian Bale's Gorr appeared in the trailer and caused the Twittersphere to explode with excitement and optimism.
@LordCuddleBear expressed their sentiments with the statement, "This is the exact energy I NEEDED from Gorr the God Butcher." Bale's first appearance as Gorr looked much darker and deadlier than villains in the past, sparking @gboftiii to express their reaction. "Gorr looks absolutely terrifying!!!!" Due to Gorr's different feel in his first appearance, @therealsupes pointed out that Gorr could be the best villain we have seen from Marvel.
Not everyone was sold entirely on Bale's Gorr. @InsomniakPho felt that Gorr was about to be wasted in an inferior movie. They wrote, "THOR LOVE & THUNDER looks underwhelming. R.I.P. Gorr..." Similarly, @DoctorRevan decided to throw a wet blanket on the hype with a slightly ambivalent message. "I am cautiously optimistic about Bale's Gorr." No matter how this movie ultimately goes, we're bound for a fun ride with Bale's acting chops in the comic book genre.