How Ewan McGregor Really Feels About Making Another Season Of Obi-Wan Kenobi
23 years. That's how long it's been since Ewan McGregor took his first Force-wielding steps as "Star Wars" legend Obi-Wan Kenobi in "Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace." When his run as the iconic Jedi Master came to an end in 2005 with the release of "Episode III – Revenge of the Sith," many thought McGregor would never return to the galaxy far, far away. But that all changed with the announcement and upcoming release of Deborah Chow's "Obi-Wan Kenobi" series on Disney+.
Set to roll out on May 27, "Obi-Wan Kenobi" is a show that not only brings McGregor back into the "Star Wars" fold, but also helps bridge the gap between him and actor Alec Guinness' Kenobi from the original trilogy. "He's much closer to the Obi-Wan Alec Guinness played in that he's on Tatooine and he's a solitary man," McGregor explained to Entertainment Weekly. "He's living as normal a life as he can so as not to draw attention to himself... and his last responsibility to his old life is to look over Luke Skywalker."
With things creeping closer and closer to the version of Kenobi that we saw in the original "Star Wars" trilogy, it's ultimately unclear what the future holds for McGregor once "Obi-Wan Kenobi" wraps up its six-episode run in June. But one thing is certain — the acting vet hasn't been afraid to give his honest opinion when it comes to making another season of "Obi-Wan Kenobi," which is exactly what he did while speaking to EW.
Ewan McGregor would make another season of Obi-Wan Kenobi if given the chance
According to Ewan McGregor, if given the chance, he'd love to return to "Obi-Wan Kenobi" for another season.
"Yeah, I would like to make another one," McGregor told Entertainment Weekly. "I had such a great time working with [Deborah Chow], and the actors that we had in this were so great to work with, and the crew are just... I can't tell you. It was so wonderful to work on. I couldn't wait to get to work every day... Right to the end, I just loved the experience of it."
As of right now, "Obi-Wan Kenobi" is being billed as a standalone "Star Wars" miniseries (via StarWars.com), though this designation could change at some point in the future, with it possibly taking on a Disney+ fate much like one of its predecessors — "The Mandalorian," which is getting ready for a third season. Chow was also a director for two of its installments back in Season 1.
"I always felt that there must be a good story to tell between 'Episode III' and 'IV,' and we spent a lot of time and energy finding that story," McGregor explained to EW. "And I think we did a great job. I have to say, I think Deborah Chow is a brilliant director and we're lucky to have her direct all of the episodes... And I think it's just going to make us understand [Kenobi] more from where we left him in 'Episode III' to where we find him with Alec Guinness in 'Episode IV.'"