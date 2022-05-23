What Time Will Obi-Wan Kenobi Be On Disney+?

"Star Wars" fans will be returning to the galaxy far, far away this week with the much-anticipated debut of Deborah Chow's "Obi-Wan Kenobi" miniseries on Disney+. But will the show actually be premiering at the same time that all the other "Star Wars" projects have typically come out on the streaming app?

Ewan McGregor's long-awaited return as the titular Jedi Master has been talked about for years now following the actor's official exit after 2005's "Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith." On Friday, May 27, it's set to finally happen — with Disney+ subscribers getting not one but two episodes of his standalone TV short story. And here's where things start to get a little confusing. You see, "Obi-Wan Kenobi" was supposed to originally debut on Wednesday, May 25, which is the same release format that "The Book of Boba Fett" and Marvel's "Hawkeye" followed last year. But the Mickey Mouse company decided in March 2022 to switch "Obi-Wan" back to Fridays, which is the day they previously used to release episodes for "The Mandalorian" and "WandaVision."

Naturally, people are now asking whether Disney also possibly changed the time of the show's release as well. Here's the full story.