What Time Will Obi-Wan Kenobi Be On Disney+?
"Star Wars" fans will be returning to the galaxy far, far away this week with the much-anticipated debut of Deborah Chow's "Obi-Wan Kenobi" miniseries on Disney+. But will the show actually be premiering at the same time that all the other "Star Wars" projects have typically come out on the streaming app?
Ewan McGregor's long-awaited return as the titular Jedi Master has been talked about for years now following the actor's official exit after 2005's "Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith." On Friday, May 27, it's set to finally happen — with Disney+ subscribers getting not one but two episodes of his standalone TV short story. And here's where things start to get a little confusing. You see, "Obi-Wan Kenobi" was supposed to originally debut on Wednesday, May 25, which is the same release format that "The Book of Boba Fett" and Marvel's "Hawkeye" followed last year. But the Mickey Mouse company decided in March 2022 to switch "Obi-Wan" back to Fridays, which is the day they previously used to release episodes for "The Mandalorian" and "WandaVision."
Naturally, people are now asking whether Disney also possibly changed the time of the show's release as well. Here's the full story.
Obi-Wan Kenobi to still drop at 3 a.m. EST
As with all previous "Star Wars" and Marvel properties to drop on Disney+, "Obi-Wan Kenobi" will still reportedly premiere at 3 a.m. EST on Friday, May 27, despite its initial pushback (via CNET). The series will follow a one-episode-per-week format after Episode 1 and Episode 2 are released. It's currently set to wrap up on June 24.
According to the show's official synopsis, "The story begins 10 years after the dramatic events of 'Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith' where Kenobi faced his greatest defeat: the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, turned evil Sith Lord Darth Vader," reads the show's official synopsis (via StarWars.com).
It wasn't revealed why Disney chose to push back "Obi-Wan," with it now dropping on the very same day as Volume 1 of "Stranger Things" Season 4 on rival streaming giant Netflix. The series has been hampered by delays in the past, with production once stalling for over a year due to reported rewrites (via BuzzFeed). One major change to the story saw its main villain reportedly being changed from Ray Park's Darth Maul to Hayden Christensen's Vader (via The Hollywood Reporter). As seen in the trailers, McGregor's Kenobi is expected to come face-to-face with his old pal-turned-nemesis at some point in "Obi-Wan." Fans will just have to tune in each week to find out when and how.