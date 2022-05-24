The Author Tim Miller Most Wants To Adapt For Love Death + Robots - Exclusive

When asked about the stories "Love Death + Robots" couldn't get the rights to, Tim Miller directed his response to the author in question: "Dan Simmons," he said, "you got my call, but you said, 'No.' If you're [reading] this, you know what I want, you know what we want. You know we will do a great job with it, so let us have it. Please."

Simmons is a science fiction and horror author whose most famous works include the "Hyperion Cantos" series, the "Illum/Olympos" duology, and "The Terror," which was adapted into the first season of the AMC anthology series of the same name ("The Terror" Season 2 has nothing to do with the book). He's written dozens of short stories, so it's hard to guess which one Miller specifically wants to adapt, though it's worth noting "This Year's Class Picture" has won several awards for short fiction, including the 1992 Stoker Award and the 1993 World Fantasy Award. Whether or not Simmons changes his mind, one hopes "Love Death + Robots" gets renewed for many more seasons and has the chance to adapt many more of Nelson, Miller, and David Fincher's favorite short stories.

"Love Death + Robots" Vol. 3 is now streaming on Netflix.