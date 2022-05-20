Tim Miller & Jennifer Yuh Nelson On Love Death + Robots' 'Demented' Volume 3 - Exclusive Interview

Netflix sent advance screeners for three episodes, but I actually got to see four episodes of Volume 3 at the early Alamo Drafthouse screening.

Tim Miller: Oh, you're lucky.

Is it just me, or does it feel like the series is even more apocalyptic than it was before? It's funny — Volume 2 had multiple stories about the cost of immortality, and now Volume 3 seems to be [about the fact that] everyone dies all the time.

Jennifer Yuh Nelson: There is a lot of death this time. I'm not quite sure how that happened.

Miller: There's a global pandemic, maybe you've heard.

Nelson: Perhaps reflecting the times.

Miller: There's a war in Ukraine ... We should have a little rating system for our volumes to see where they fall on the apocalypse meter and if we're tipping a scale. I don't feel like we consciously went darker, although David [Fincher's] is a big fat 20-minute ****er. And it's dark.

Nelson: That one went dark.

Miller: It's people being eaten by a giant crab. Pretty dark.

There's also many funny apocalypses as well. You had the zombie short, "Night of the Mini-Dead," and the return of the three robots in "Exit Strategies."

Nelson: Definitely. You have to leaven the darkness with some light, otherwise people shut down. The goal of this is to entertain people and have people have a little bit of enjoyment. and sometimes you go very dark.

Miller: Yeah, but a certain kind of people –

Nelson: Sure.

Miller: – in a certain kind of entertainment.

Nelson: See demented people.

Miller: There's plenty of places where they can see happy, happy stuff, but we do think that there's a lot of laughs in the mix. We don't want to bring people down too much. Even dark humor is welcome in the show.

Nelson: Yeah, I do love the zombie one.

Miller: Yeah, me too.

Nelson: That one made me smile.