The Big Change Moses Ingram Brought To Obi-Wan Kenobi's Reva

We're mere days away from laying eyes on Disney's latest "Star Wars" streaming series, and it's safe to say anticipation could not be any higher for "Obi-Wan Kenobi." Set during the dark days following "Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith," and "Episode IV - A New Hope," the new series follows the titular Jedi (Ewan McGregor) as he distantly watches over young Luke Skywalker (Grant Feely) on the desert planet Tatooine.

Obi-Wan is, naturally, in hiding himself, having narrowly escaped the bloody Jedi purge known as Order 66 in "Revenge of the Sith." As for who he's hiding from, his Padawan-turned-mortal enemy Darth Vader is obviously high on the list. Vader will once again be played by Hayden Christensen, who had to take some epic steps in preparation for the role. As seen in the "Obi-Wan Kenobi" trailer, Lord Vader has apparently outsourced the hunt for Kenobi and any surviving Jedi to a fearsome group of fighters known as Inquisitors in the series.

Of that crew, the lightsaber-wielding inquisitor known as Reva seems more eager than any to bring Obi-Wan before her master. Reva is played by rising star Moses Ingram, who's clearly bringing some serious fire to her performance as the former Jedi. At a recent Lucasfilm press event that Looper attended, Ingram revealed that she actually had some serious input in creating the character, which led to one major change from the animated versions of the Inquisitors that we've seen before.